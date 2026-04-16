Invesco Next Gen ETF (KNCT) Touches Fresh 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF KNCT is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and jumped 66.5% from its 52-week low price of $94.18 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

KNCT in Focus

The fund provides exposure to companies significantly involved in technologies or products that support future connectivity through direct revenues. The product charges 40 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Technology ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

The Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF recently hit a 52-week high, likely driven by its strong weighting in semiconductor and artificial intelligence sectors. High-conviction holdings like Broadcom, TSMC, and Apple have seen significant rallies, of late, benefiting from the sustained 2026 demand for AI infrastructure and 5G integration, which, in turn, must have boosted the overall performance of the KNCT fund.

The fund’s momentum was also likely supported by a notable dividend increase announced last month, which tends to attract investors seeking a rare mix of high-growth tech exposure and improving yield in a stabilizing rate environment.

More Gains Ahead?

KNCT may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 60.45 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.



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Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF (KNCT): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.