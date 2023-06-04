Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.10%, the lowest has been 4.47%, and the highest has been 6.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Municipal Trust. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 9.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VKQ is 0.23%, a decrease of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 17,377K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 3,018K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,039K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKQ by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 2,020K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares, representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKQ by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Bramshill Investments holds 1,743K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKQ by 0.83% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,224K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKQ by 21.25% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 768K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing a decrease of 65.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKQ by 56.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco Municipal Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trust’s investment objective is to provide Common Shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. A diversified portfolio is composed substantially of investment grade municipal securities.

