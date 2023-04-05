Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.12%, the lowest has been 4.47%, and the highest has been 6.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.21%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VKQ is 0.24%, a decrease of 6.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.37% to 17,825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund holds 9K shares . In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 699.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKQ by 87.01% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 18K shares . No change in the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 3,039K shares . In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing an increase of 78.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKQ by 388.86% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 244K shares . No change in the last quarter.

BRMSX - Bramshill Income Performance Fund Institutional Class holds 259K shares . In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKQ by 18.31% over the last quarter.

Invesco Municipal Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trust’s investment objective is to provide Common Shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. A diversified portfolio is composed substantially of investment grade municipal securities.

