Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.43 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.09%, the lowest has been 4.43%, and the highest has been 6.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMO is 0.23%, an increase of 17.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.09% to 23,612K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bramshill Investments holds 4,655K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,355K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMO by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,562K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing an increase of 42.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMO by 84.64% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,534K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMO by 25.94% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,424K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMO by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 1,336K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMO by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (the Trust), formerly Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust's investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest approximately 80% of its net assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper and lease obligations. It seeks to achieve the investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. It may also invest approximately 20% of its net assets in non-investment-grade and unrated securities. Invesco Advisers, Inc. serves as its investment advisor.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.