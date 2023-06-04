Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.12%, the lowest has been 4.47%, and the highest has been 6.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OIA is 0.03%, a decrease of 9.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.49% to 5,428K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 726K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares, representing a decrease of 20.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIA by 36.88% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 635K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIA by 75.12% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 462K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIA by 94,163.93% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 402K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIA by 81.66% over the last quarter.

Cetera Advisor Networks holds 354K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIA by 2.15% over the last quarter.

