Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.12%, the lowest has been 4.47%, and the highest has been 6.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OIA is 0.06%, an increase of 95.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.39% to 5,622K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 872K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares, representing a decrease of 20.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIA by 32.36% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 625K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares, representing an increase of 15.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIA by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 455K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing an increase of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIA by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 411K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing a decrease of 40.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIA by 28.70% over the last quarter.

Cetera Advisor Networks holds 351K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 57.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIA by 63.56% over the last quarter.

