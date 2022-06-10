Invesco Mortgage Capital's Series C Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRC) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.75% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, IVR.PRC was trading at a 11.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 29.32% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR.PRC shares, versus IVR:

Below is a dividend history chart for IVR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRC) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IVR) are off about 5.7%.

