Invesco Mortgage Capital's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR.PRC shares, versus IVR:
Below is a dividend history chart for IVR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRC) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IVR) are down about 0.2%.
Further IVR.PRC Research:
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