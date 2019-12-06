Markets
Invesco Mortgage Capital's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRB) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9376), with shares changing hands as low as $25.77 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.60% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, IVR.PRB was trading at a 3.92% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 40.75% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR.PRB shares, versus IVR:

Below is a dividend history chart for IVR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IVR) are up about 0.4%.

