Invesco Mortgage Capital's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9376), with shares changing hands as low as $25.79 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, IVR.PRA was trading at a 4.08% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 41.28% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR.PRA shares, versus IVR:

Below is a dividend history chart for IVR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Thursday trading, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRA) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IVR) are up about 0.3%.

