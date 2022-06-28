Markets
Invesco Mortgage Capital Shares Continue To Gain

(RTTNews) - Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) shares are trading more than 5 percent higher on Tuesday morning, continuing a bullish trend since June 16. Monday, the company has announced its second-quarter cash dividend of $0.90 for the common stock, payable July 27 to shareholders of record July 11. The U.S. stocks are generally trending higher today.

Currently, shares are at $14.31, up 7.27 percent from the previous close of $13.34 on a volume of 459,753. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.63-$40.80 on average volume of 1,070,646.

