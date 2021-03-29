Invesco Mortgage Capital Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 3/31/21, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4844, payable on 4/26/21. As a percentage of IVR.PRA's recent share price of $24.68, this dividend works out to approximately 1.96%, so look for shares of IVR.PRA to trade 1.96% lower — all else being equal — when IVR.PRA shares open for trading on 3/31/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.92%, which compares to an average yield of 6.48% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR.PRA shares, versus IVR:

Below is a dividend history chart for IVR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4844 on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Monday trading, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRA) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IVR) are up about 1.9%.

