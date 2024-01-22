Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) standing at $9.10, reflecting a +0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

The the stock of real estate investment trust has fallen by 3.72% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming release. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.45%.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.14.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.