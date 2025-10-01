Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) was up +2.91% at $7.78. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.42%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 2.58% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.52%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.53, showcasing a 22.06% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.44 million, up 185.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $83.91 million, which would represent changes of -21.88% and +127.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Invesco Mortgage Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.71.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 196, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

