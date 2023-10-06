Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) ended the recent trading session at $8.52, demonstrating a -1.84% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.6%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 19.11% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 4.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.72%.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Invesco Mortgage Capital holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Invesco Mortgage Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.58. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.48.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.