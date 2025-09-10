Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) ended the recent trading session at $7.77, demonstrating a -1.02% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.48% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.52% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.09%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.53, signifying a 22.06% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.44 million, up 185.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.25 per share and a revenue of $83.91 million, demonstrating changes of -21.88% and +127.85%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% higher within the past month. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.47, so one might conclude that Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

