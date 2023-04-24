Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $10.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Invesco Mortgage Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.33%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.74, which means Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

