Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $10.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.21% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 6.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Invesco Mortgage Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.33%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.87.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

