Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Moves -2.53%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $7.31, marking a -2.53% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.71% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.56%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 1.7% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 0.28%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming release. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.44 million, up 185.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $83.91 million, which would represent changes of -21.88% and +127.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.33. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 8.41.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

