Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Moves -1.65%: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed the most recent trading day at $6.55, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 23.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, down 34.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.79 million, up 111.29% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.22 per share and a revenue of $92.8 million, indicating changes of -22.92% and +151.99%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.04% downward. At present, Invesco Mortgage Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.01. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.21 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IVR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

