Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Moves -1.62%: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $7.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.62% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 4.84% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.97%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 6.97% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.56, signifying a 34.88% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.79 million, showing a 111.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

IVR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $92.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.92% and +151.99%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 11.04% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Invesco Mortgage Capital holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.62. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.09 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

