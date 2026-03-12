Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $8.19, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.78%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 6.84% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 5.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.2 per share and a revenue of $0 million, representing changes of -6.38% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Invesco Mortgage Capital is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Invesco Mortgage Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.78. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.03 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

