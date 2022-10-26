Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $11.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Invesco Mortgage Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.98, so we one might conclude that Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.