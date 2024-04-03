Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) standing at $9.48, reflecting a -0.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.23%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 5.68% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Invesco Mortgage Capital will be of great interest to investors.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.51. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.6.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

