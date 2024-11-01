Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $8.06, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.41% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.8%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 11.32% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of Invesco Mortgage Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 5, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 47.68%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.38 million, showing a 31.28% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.24 per share and a revenue of $41.48 million, signifying shifts of -39.44% and -16.54%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.31% increase. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.49. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.53.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IVR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.