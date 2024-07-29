Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) ended the recent trading session at $9.14, demonstrating a -0.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 2.24% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 1.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 8, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.75, reflecting a 48.28% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.27 million, indicating a 25.3% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $41.23 million. These totals would mark changes of -33.08% and -17.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Invesco Mortgage Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.88.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

