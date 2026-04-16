Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) ended the recent trading session at $8.25, demonstrating a -1.79% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.36%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 3.7% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 6.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.06%.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.25 per share and a revenue of $0 million, signifying shifts of -4.26% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.27% increase. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.73. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.02 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.