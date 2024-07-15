Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) ending at $9.62, denoting a -0.21% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 6.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 2.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 48.28%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.27 million, indicating a 25.3% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

IVR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $41.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -33.08% and -17.04%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Invesco Mortgage Capital is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.73, so one might conclude that Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.