Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed the latest trading day at $8.01, indicating a -0.37% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 5.96% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 3.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.79 million, up 111.29% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.22 per share and a revenue of $92.8 million, representing changes of -22.92% and +151.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 11.04% decrease. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.63. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.12 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 205, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

