Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed the most recent trading day at $8.06, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 5.73% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.66, reflecting a 30.53% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.81 million, up 78.43% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Invesco Mortgage Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.24. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.8 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

