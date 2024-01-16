Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) reached $9.09, with a -0.87% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, down 29.45% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Invesco Mortgage Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Invesco Mortgage Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.43. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.23 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

