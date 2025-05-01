Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) reached $7.36, with a +0.41% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.52%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 8.49% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Invesco Mortgage Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, down 34.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.79 million, indicating a 111.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.22 per share and a revenue of $92.8 million, signifying shifts of -22.92% and +151.99%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.31. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.81 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

