Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) ending at $9.38, denoting a +0.54% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 0.65% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Invesco Mortgage Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.75, reflecting a 48.28% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.27 million, down 25.3% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $41.23 million, indicating changes of -33.08% and -17.04%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Invesco Mortgage Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.61 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.96.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

