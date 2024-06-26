Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed the latest trading day at $9.27, indicating a +0.22% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.49%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 0.11% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 0.22% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.28%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.27 million, reflecting a 25.3% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $41.23 million, indicating changes of -33.08% and -17.04%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.37% lower. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.58. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.93.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, finds itself in the bottom 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.