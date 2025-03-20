Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $8.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

The the stock of real estate investment trust has fallen by 1.35% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 3.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming release. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.79 million, showing a 111.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.13 per share and a revenue of $92.8 million, indicating changes of -26.04% and +151.99%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 14.46% downward. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.12. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.67 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 210, this industry ranks in the bottom 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.