Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Price Target Increased by 6.45% to 8.42

The average one-year price target for Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) has been revised to 8.42 / share. This is an increase of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 7.90 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.38% from the latest reported closing price of 8.62 / share.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Declares $0.40 Dividend

On December 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023 received the payment on January 26, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $8.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 18.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 18.89%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 191.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 16.80 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -4.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Mortgage Capital. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVR is 0.04%, an increase of 28.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.38% to 21,789K shares. The put/call ratio of IVR is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,011K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 7.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,172K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,015K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares, representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 11.98% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 997K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 7.51% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 980K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing an increase of 67.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 67.18% over the last quarter.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

