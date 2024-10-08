Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed the latest trading day at $8.47, indicating a +1.32% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.45%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 3.8% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 4.16% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.78, showcasing a 48.34% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.94 million, down 5.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $34.21 million, which would represent changes of -39.63% and -31.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Invesco Mortgage Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.59. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.6 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

