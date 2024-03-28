Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $9.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.11% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

The the stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 9.66% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Invesco Mortgage Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.79, which means Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

