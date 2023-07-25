Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed the most recent trading day at $12.05, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 8%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Invesco Mortgage Capital as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, down 23.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Invesco Mortgage Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.56 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.06, which means Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

