Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed the latest trading day at $9.39, indicating a +0.75% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.42% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.38%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 6.27% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of Invesco Mortgage Capital will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 48.34%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.94 million, down 5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $34.21 million, indicating changes of -39.63% and -31.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.89. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.19.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 153, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

