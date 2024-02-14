Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed the most recent trading day at $8.37, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.4%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.3%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 9.13% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69%.

The upcoming earnings release of Invesco Mortgage Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.03, signifying a 29.45% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Invesco Mortgage Capital holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Invesco Mortgage Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.09.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 208, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

