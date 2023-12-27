Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) ended the recent trading session at $9.58, demonstrating a +0.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 20.35% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 7.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.03, signifying a 29.45% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.77, so one might conclude that Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 187, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.