Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) was up +1.25% at $8.13. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 2.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.8%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 4.18% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.87%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.55, indicating a 14.06% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.25 per share and a revenue of $0 million, signifying shifts of -4.26% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.27% higher. Right now, Invesco Mortgage Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.57. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.67.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.