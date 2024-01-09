Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) reached $9.09, with a +0.66% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.42%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.09%.

The the stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 10.39% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, down 29.45% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Invesco Mortgage Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.36.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IVR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

