Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) ended the recent trading session at $9.15, demonstrating a +0.11% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.5% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.28%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 1.51% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 2.09% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 8, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, down 48.28% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.27 million, showing a 25.3% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $41.23 million, which would represent changes of -33.08% and -17.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Invesco Mortgage Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Invesco Mortgage Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.93.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

