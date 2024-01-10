Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) reached $9.14, with a +0.55% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 10.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.45%.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Invesco Mortgage Capital is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.4. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.24.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.