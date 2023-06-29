Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $11.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 12.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.57%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.74, which means Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

