Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $10.37, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.84% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.

Invesco Mortgage Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, down 28.33% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Invesco Mortgage Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.85.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.