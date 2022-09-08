Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $15.76, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 9.74% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Invesco Mortgage Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.54. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.1.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IVR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

