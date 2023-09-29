Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $10.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 12.18% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Invesco Mortgage Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $1.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.72%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.09.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.